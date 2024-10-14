The Zero Emissions Traders Alliance (ZETA), a coalition of companies focused on clean energy trading, has appointed Peter Terium, CEO of ENOWA, as its Chairman.

Founded in 2023 by Paul van Son and Jan Haizmann, ZETA aims to unite leaders in the energy commodity market to advocate for clean energy trading in the region.

The initial focus will be on trading clean energy products in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), gradually expanding globally, ZETA reiterated in a press statement.

At ZETA’s first gathering, Terium met with 10 early-mover companies and emphasised his commitment to advancing ZETA’s mission of promoting the production and trade of energy and related green and carbon attributes.

Terium, who is leading NEOM’s ambitious project to build a 100 percent renewable energy, sustainable water, and food system in Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of preparing the markets for climate neutrality while maintaining high standards of security of supply and affordability.

The meeting also marked the first session of ZETA’s ‘Standardization Working Group,’ where participants discussed the development of standardised hydrogen and hydrogen derivative contracts.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

