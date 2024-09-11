Arb Finance: The Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet) has won a contract worth $70 million in favor of the Libya-based Harouge Oil Operations firm, a government official told Asharq Business.

The contract comprises the implementation of a pipeline for the transport of crude oil as well as oil warehouses.

It is worth noting that Harouge’s operations cover three pipelines for the transport of crude oil, the Port of Ras Lanuf, and five oilfields.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).