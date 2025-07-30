Arab Finance: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) approved over $7.5 billion in trade financing for Egypt’s supply sector since the beginning of the cooperation, said Adeeb Al Aama, CEO of ITFC.

In his meeting with Sherif Farouk, Egypt’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, Al Aama lauded the significant cooperation between the ministry and the ITFC.

On his part, Farouk highlighted the fruitful cooperation in financing the import of essential commodities and enhancing strategic stocks.

He emphasized the need to boost cooperation and open new areas for joint work with the corporation.

The ministry, represented by the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), and the ITFC previously signed several deals to finance the purchase of essential commodities.