Renewable energy and electric vehicle charging provider Infinity has signed a collaboration agreement with Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across all of the latter’s projects, as per an emailed press release.

“This strategic partnership comes in line with our customer-focused approach to offer sustainable solutions to our residents that greatly improve their day-to-day experience and overall quality of life," SODIC's General Manager Ayman Amer stated.

“This collaboration marks another important step for Infinity in our journey of partnering with prominent real estate developers as we work towards our mission of expanding our EV charging infrastructure across Egypt," Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity EV Division, commented.

