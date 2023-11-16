The International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) posted a 1,539.7% hike year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the firm’s financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 15th.

The company achieved standalone net profits of EGP 124.277 million in Q1 of the current FY, up from EGP 7.579 million in Q1 of last FY.

Meanwhile, net sales grew to EGP 407.474 million from EGP 160.928 million.

Established in 1995, International for Agricultural Crops is a company engaged in farming, trading and distribution of crops and seeds.

