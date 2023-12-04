The International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) posted an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the firm’s financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on December 3rd.

The company garnered consolidated net profits of EGP 125.883 million in Q1 of this FY, up from EGP 116.561 million in Q1 of last FY.

Meanwhile, net sales rose to EGP 407.474 million from EGP 160.928 million.

Established in 1995, International for Agricultural Crops is a company engaged in farming, trading and distribution of crops and seeds.

