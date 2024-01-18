PHOTO
Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has launched the first national dialogue session of “The Most Prominent Strategic Directions of the Egyptian Economy for the New Presidential Period 2024-2030,” as per a statement on January 17th.
The document, published in early January, introduces eight strategic directions for the Egyptian economy, which include achieving strong, comprehensive, sustainable, and balanced economic growth ranging between 6% and 8% by boosting the contribution of exports and investments to the gross domestic product (GDP).
It also focuses on a pace of economic growth that supports employment to provide between 7 to 8 million job opportunities during that period.
Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).