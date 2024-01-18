Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has launched the first national dialogue session of “The Most Prominent Strategic Directions of the Egyptian Economy for the New Presidential Period 2024-2030,” as per a statement on January 17th.

The document, published in early January, introduces eight strategic directions for the Egyptian economy, which include achieving strong, comprehensive, sustainable, and balanced economic growth ranging between 6% and 8% by boosting the contribution of exports and investments to the gross domestic product (GDP).

It also focuses on a pace of economic growth that supports employment to provide between 7 to 8 million job opportunities during that period.

