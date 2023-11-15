International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) has turned to profits during the first nine months of 2023, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company has achieved net profits after tax of EGP 216,032 in the nine months to September 30th, versus net losses of EGP 567,203 in the same period of 2022.

Sales amounted to EGP 4.78 million, up 58% YoY from EGP 3.02 million in the first nine months of last year.

Established in 2004, ICMI operates within the healthcare equipment and services sector focusing on healthcare equipment.

