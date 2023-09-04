Huawei Egypt has signed a strategic partnership agreement with MCV Energy to distribute the former’s portfolio of digital power solutions in the Egyptian market, as per an emailed press release.

Huawei’s portfolio of digital power solutions includes smart and eco-friendly data centers, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, iSitePower smart power solutions, and FusionSolar photovoltaic smart solutions.

The deal comes within the framework of both companies’ efforts to provide accessible and cost-efficient smart and integrated power solutions.

