Egypt - Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, announced that 50% of the outstanding dues owed to exporters for shipments made before the end of June 2024 will begin to be paid in cash over a four-year period, starting from the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, Kouchouk noted that the disbursements—exceeding EGP 25bn—are expected to benefit around 2,400 exporting companies to date. The measure aims to enhance exporters’ cash liquidity, enabling them to scale up production and expand their export activities. It is part of a broader strategy to implement more effective fiscal policies that stimulate economic activity and promote private sector–led growth.

Nevine Mansour

Kouchouk confirmed that implementation procedures are already underway in coordination with the Export Development Fund. The actual cash disbursements will commence on 7 August through the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, and the Export Development Bank of Egypt. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to settling all arrears related to shipments made before the end of June 2024.

Nevine Mansour, Advisor to the Minister of Finance for Institutional Relations, added that 50% of the exporters’ arrears will be cleared through a set-off system against their liabilities owed to the Tax Authority, Customs Authority, Social Insurance Fund, and the electricity and gas sectors. She highlighted that more than EGP 70bn in support has been disbursed to over 2,800 exporting companies between 2019 and 2024.

