Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt slightly fell on Sunday, Dahab Masr’s data showed at 3:38 pm.

The 24-karat gold price hit EGP 6,274.8 per gram for buying and EGP 6,216.52 for selling.

The 21-karat gold price recorded EGP 5,491 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,440 for selling.

Meanwhile, the international gold ounce price declined to $4,066.3 for buying and $4,063.7 for selling.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).