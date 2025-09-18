Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt rose on Wednesday, with the 24-karat gold registering EGP 5,622.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,651.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold went up to EGP 5,154.25 for purchasing and EGP 5,180.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,920 per gram for buying and EGP 4,945 for selling.

The 18-karat gold stood at EGP 4,217.250 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,238.5 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 39,360 for buying and EGP 39,560 for selling.

