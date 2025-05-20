Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt witnessed a collective increase on Monday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,88.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,211.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,756.25 for purchasing and EGP 4,777.25 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold hit EGP 4,540 per gram for buying and EGP 4,560 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price edged up to EGP 3,891.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,908.5 for selling.

The gold pound reached EGP 36,320 for buying and EGP 36,480 for selling.