Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt rose on Monday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,714.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,742.75 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold hit EGP 5,238 for purchasing and EGP 5,264.25 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 5,000 per gram for buying and EGP 5,025 for selling.

The 18-karat gold hit EGP 4,285.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,307.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 40,000 for buying and EGP 40,200 for selling.

