Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Tuesday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,3125.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,348.5 for selling, as per iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price jumped to EGP 4,882 for buying and EGP 4,902.75 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,660 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,680 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold price grew to EGP 3,994.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,011.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price climbed EGP 37,280 for purchasing and EGP 37,440 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce recorded $3,411.36 for buying and $3,411.65 for selling.