Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt increased on Tuesday, with the 24-karat rising to EGP 5,268.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,297.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also climbed to EGP 4,829.5 for buying and EGP 4,855.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold jumped to EGP 4,610 per gram for buying and EGP 4,635 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,951.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,972.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound amounted to EGP 36,880 for buying and EGP 37,080 for selling.

The price of the gold ounce went up to $3,245.88 for purchasing and $3,246.17 for selling.