Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,217.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,245.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also surged to EGP 4,782.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,808.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,565 per gram for buying and EGP 4,590 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price climbed to EGP 3,912.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,934.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price reached EGP 36,520 for buying and EGP 36,720 for selling.

