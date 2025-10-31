Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt maintained its stability during Thursday’s mid-session, according to Dahab Masr’s data.

At 2:39 PM, the 24-karat gold price hit EGP 6,097.68 per gram for buying and EGP 6,010.83 for selling.

The 21-karat gold prices amounted to EGP 5,336 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,260 for selling.

The international gold ounce price reached $3,974.3 for buying and $3,973.3 for selling.

