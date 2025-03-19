Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt surged on Tuesday, with the 24-karat going up to EGP 4,845.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,885.75 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price grew to EGP 4,452.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,478.5 for selling.

The 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,250 per gram for buying and EGP 4,275 for selling.

Also, the 18-karat gold recorded EGP 3,642.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,664.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price climbed to EGP 34,000 for buying and EGP 34,200 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce price recorded $3,032.45 for purchasing and $3,032.94 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).