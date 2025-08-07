Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively dropped on Wednesday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,205.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,234.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,772 for purchasing and EGP 4,798 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,555 per gram for buying and EGP 4,580 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price declined to EGP 3,904.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,925.75 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 36,440 for buying and EGP 36,640 for selling.

