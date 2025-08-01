Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Thursday, with the 24-karat gold falling to EGP 5,142.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,171.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,714.25 for buying and EGP 4,740.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price plunged to EGP 4,500 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,525 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price recorded EGP 3,857.25 per gram for buying and EGP 3,878.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 36,000 for purchasing and EGP 36,200 for selling.