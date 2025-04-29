Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively retreated mid-Monday after the 24-karat recorded EGP 5,405.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,434.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also fell to EGP 4,955.25 for buying and EGP 4,981.5 per gram for selling.

Additionally, the 21-karat gold declined to EGP 4,730 per gram for buying and EGP 4,755 for selling.

As for the 18-karat gold, the price hit EGP 4,054.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,075.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,840 for purchasing and EGP 38,040 for selling.

Finally, the price for the gold ounce went down to $3,278.42 for buying and $3,278.71 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).