Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat standing at EGP 5,285.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,314.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,845.25 for buying and EGP 4,871.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price rose to EGP 4,625 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,650 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,964.25 per gram for buying and EGP 3,985.75 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price recorded EGP 37,000 for purchasing and EGP 37,200 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).