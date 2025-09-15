Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Sunday after the 24-karat gold recorded EGP 5,571.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,600 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold increased to EGP 5,107.25 for purchasing and EGP 5,133.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,875 per gram for buying and EGP 4,900 for selling.

The 18-karat gold went up to EGP 4,178.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,200 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price registered EGP 39,000 for buying and EGP 39,200 for selling.

