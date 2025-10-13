Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 6,182.75 per gram for buying and EGP 6,217.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 5,667.5 for purchasing and EGP 5,699 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold amounted to EGP 5,410 per gram for buying and EGP 5,440 for selling.

The 18-karat gold went up to EGP 4,637.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,662.75 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price reached EGP 43,280 for buying and EGP 43,520 for selling.

