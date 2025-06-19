Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Wednesday after the 24-karat retreated to EGP 5,485.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,508.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price hit EGP 5,028.5 for buying and EGP 5,049.5 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold also declined to EGP 4,800 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,820 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,114.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,131.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price recorded EGP 38,400 for purchasing and EGP 38,560 for selling.