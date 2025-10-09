Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt climbed to unprecedented levels by mid-Wednesday, according to data from iSagha.

At 11:41am, the price of 24-karat gold rose to EGP 6,120 per gram for buying and EGP 6,154.25 for selling, marking a new record in the local market.

The 22-karat gold also saw an increase, reaching EGP 5,610 per gram for purchase and EGP 5,641.5 for sale.

Meanwhile, 21-karat gold—the most traded in Egypt—rose to EGP 5,355 per gram for buying and EGP 5,385 for selling.

The 18-karat gold was priced at EGP 4,590 per gram for purchase and EGP 4,615.75 for sale.

The latest surge reflects the continued upward trend in gold prices across local markets.

