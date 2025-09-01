Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt surged on Sunday after the 24-karat gold rose to EGP 5,331.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,360 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold also increased to EGP 4,887.25 for purchasing and EGP 4,913.25 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,665 per gram for buying and EGP 4,690 for selling.

The 18-karat gold climbed to EGP 3,998.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,020 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 37,320 for buying and EGP 37,520 for selling.

