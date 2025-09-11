Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Wednesday after the 24-karat gold went up to EGP 5,588.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,611.5 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold climbed to EGP 5,122.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,143.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price jumped to EGP 4,890 per gram for buying and EGP 4,910 for selling.

The 18-karat gold amounted to EGP 4,191.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,208.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 39,120 for buying and EGP 39,280 for selling.

