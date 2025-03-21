Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt rose on Thursday, with the 24-karat recoding EGP 4,880 per gram for buying and EGP 4,908.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price jumped to EGP 4,473.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,499.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,270 per gram for buying and EGP 4,295 for selling.

The price of 18-karat gold registered EGP 3,660 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,681.5 for selling.

As for the gold pound, its price went down to EGP 34,160 for buying and EGP 34,360 for selling.

The gold ounce price stood at $3,032.73 for purchasing and $3,033.02 for selling.

