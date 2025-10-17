Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded another surge on Thursday, as per Dahab Masr.

By 3:44 pm, the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 6,554.77 per gram for buying and EGP 6,502.21 for selling,

The 21-karat gold price registered EGP 5,736 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,690 for selling.

Meanwhile, the international gold ounce price hit $4,236.5 for buying and $4,235.8 for selling.

