Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt increased on Monday, with the 24-karat gold registering EGP 5,982.75 per gram for buying and EGP 6,011.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price recorded EGP 5,484.25 for purchasing and EGP 5,510.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold climbed to EGP 5,235 per gram for buying and EGP 5,260 for selling.

The 18-karat gold went up to EGP 4,487.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,508.5 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 41,880 for buying and EGP 42,080 for selling.