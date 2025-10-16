Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively jumped on Wednesday at 2:02 PM, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 6,400 per gram for buying and EGP 6,434.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price climbed EGP 5,866.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,898 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price recorded EGP 5,600 per gram for buying and EGP 5,630 for selling.

The 18-karat gold surged to EGP 4,800 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,825.75 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price grew to EGP 44,800 for buying and EGP 45,040 for selling.