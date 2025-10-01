Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt hit a record high during Tuesday’s mid-day session after the 24-karat gold rose to EGP 5,828.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,862.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold increased to EGP 5,342.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,374.25 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price grew to EGP 5,100 per gram for buying and EGP 5,120 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold hit EGP 4,371.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,397.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price climbed to EGP 40,800 for buying and EGP 41,040 for selling.

