Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,657.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,685.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold went up to EGP 5,185.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,212 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,950 per gram for buying and EGP 4,975 for selling.

The 18-karat gold reached EGP 4,242.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,264.25 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 39,600 for buying and EGP 39,800 for selling.

The gold ounce price recorded $3,684.84 for purchasing and $3,686.34 for selling.

