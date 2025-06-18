Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Tuesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,474.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,502.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also retreated to EGP 5,018 for buying and EGP 5,044.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold recorded EGP 4,790 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,815 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,105.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,127.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 38,320 for purchasing and EGP 38,520 for selling.