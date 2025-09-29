Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively declined on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold reaching EGP 5,771.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,800 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold amounted to EGP 5,290.5 for purchasing and EGP 5,316.75 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price stood at EGP 5,050 per gram for buying and EGP 5,075 for selling.

The 18-karat gold dropped to EGP 4,328.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,350 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 40,400 for buying and EGP 40,600 for selling.

