Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Thursday after the 24-karat rose to EGP 5,280 per gram for buying and EGP 5,308.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price hit EGP 4,840 for buying and EGP 4,866.25 per gram for selling.

Additionally, the 21-karat gold reached EGP 4,620 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,645 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price stood at EGP 3,960 per gram for buying and EGP 3,981.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 36,960 for buying and EGP 37,160 for selling.