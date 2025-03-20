Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective rise on Wednesday after the 24-karat climbed to EGP 4,897.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,920 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,489 per gram for buying and EGP 4,510 for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,285 per gram for buying and EGP 4,305 for selling.

The price of 18-karat gold went up EGP 3,672.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,690 for selling.

The gold pound’s price climbed to EGP 34,280 for buying and EGP 34,440 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce price stood at $3,050.03 for purchasing and $3,050.38 for selling.

