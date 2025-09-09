Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded collective gains on Monday, with the 24-karat gold registering EGP 5,542.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,571.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold reached EGP 5,081 for purchasing and EGP 5,107.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price went up to EGP 4,850 per gram for buying and EGP 4,875 for selling.

The 18-karat gold increased to EGP 4,157.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,178.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price recorded EGP 38,800 for buying and EGP 39,000 for selling.

