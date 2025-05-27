Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective surge on Monday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,3142.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,337.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price rose to EGP 4,8715 for buying and EGP 4,892.5 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold stood at EGP 4,650 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,670 for selling.

As for the 18-karat gold, its price increased to EGP 3,985.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,002.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,200 for buying and EGP 37,360 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce’s price registered $3,333.16 for purchasing and $3,333.53 for selling.