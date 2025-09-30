Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective surge during Monday’s mid-day session, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,828.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,858.25 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold jumped to EGP 5,342.75 for purchasing and EGP 5,370 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price hiked to EGP 5,100 per gram for buying and EGP 5,126 for selling.

The 18-karat gold was priced at EGP 4,371.50 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,393.75 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price increased to EGP 40,800 for buying and EGP 41,008 for selling.

