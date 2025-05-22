Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Wednesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,285.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,314.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,845.25 for purchasing and EGP 4,871.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold declined to EGP 4,625 per gram for buying and EGP 4,650 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,964.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,985.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 37,000 for buying and EGP 37,200 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold ounce reached $3,305.22 for purchasing and $3,305.51 for selling.