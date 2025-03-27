Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective drop on Wednesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 4,862.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,885.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price hit EGP 4,452.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,478.5 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, the price declined to EGP 4,255 per gram for buying and EGP 4,275 for selling.

The 18-karat gold fell to EGP 3,647.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,664.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price recorded EGP 34,040 for buying and EGP 34,200 for selling.

Likewise, the gold ounce price hit $3,018.35 for buying and $3,018.64 for selling.

