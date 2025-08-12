Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Monday after the 24-karat gold declined to EGP 5,205.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,234.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,772 for purchasing and EGP 4,798 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,555 per gram for buying and EGP 4,580 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,904.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,925.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price retreated to EGP 36,440 for buying and EGP 36,640 for selling.