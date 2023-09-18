Tunisia - The Fitch Solutions published the "Tunisia Logistics & Freight Transport Report," which analyses the utilities infrastructure, transport systems, trade procedures and supply chain risks in Tunisia utilising the BMI Logistics Risk Index that compares levels of risk across 200+ markets worldwide.

According to the report, businesses in Tunisia largely benefit from the country's easy road connectivity to vast areas in the country, as well as to its trading partners via air and sea transport.

Businesses in the manufacturing sector would incur higher operating costs as a result of the overreliance on imported refined petroleum.

Additionally, businesses are vulnerable to supply chain interruptions due to the poor condition of the infrastructure of the road and rail networks, and congestion at seaports, the same source added.

The country's capacity to draw critical investment in transportation infrastructure has been weakened by continuous political and social unrest, with certain crucial projects experiencing delays.

"This has caused the quality of the country's transportation system to gradually decline, aggravating supply chain inefficiencies for businesses operating there," reads the report.

The report further turned on four sections: transport network, trade procedures and governance, uilities network market overview.

