Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Tang Yuxiang, Chairman, Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., which has one of the world’s largest e-bus manufacturing and assembly factories.

The meeting, held in Zhengzhou, discussed cooperation and relations, and ways to enhance them to broader horizons, particularly in terms of using ecofriendly and autonomous public transportation technologies.

They also discussed the latest on the strategic partnership for establishing a factory for manufacturing e-buses at the free zones in Qatar, in addition to the cooperation on mutual investments between Yutong and Mowasalat (Karwa).

Following the meeting, Al Sulaiti visited some of Yutong e-bus factories and was briefed on the manufacturing processes and units, production lines, and some of the newest manufacturing technologies.

