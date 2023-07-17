Faisal Islamic Bank’s standalone net profits after tax rose 54.7% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2023 to EGP 2.701 billion, compared to EGP 1.747 billion, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 16th.

Revenues grew 41.1 % to EGP 9.722 billion in H1 2023 from EGP 6.891 billion in the same quarter last year.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services per Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches across the country.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).