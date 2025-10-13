Arab Finance: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has entered into a strategic partnership with Noon Payments, a subsidiary of the e-commerce platform Noon, as per an emailed press release.

The announcement follows the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) approval of Noon Payments as a licensed payment service provider (PSP).

The partnership aims to enhance digital payment services and deliver an integrated, seamless experience for online commerce.

It underscores the growing collaboration between the banking and fintech sectors to advance secure, efficient, and innovative payment solutions.

Through this collaboration, FABMISR and Noon Payments plan to drive innovation in digital transactions and create new growth opportunities for local merchants and businesses.

The initiative also supports the CBE’s ongoing efforts to transition toward a less cash-dependent economy and strengthen financial inclusion, reflecting FABMISR’s commitment to developing a modern, technology-driven payments infrastructure in Egypt.

