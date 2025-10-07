Arab Finance: ExxonMobil Egypt has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Octane to advance digital transformation in Egypt’s transportation sector, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership aims to enhance fleet management across the country by integrating ExxonMobil’s industrial expertise with Octane’s technology-driven solutions.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil Egypt will provide its high-quality Mobil lubricants and services through its extensive nationwide network of service stations.

Octane, in turn, will deliver digital platforms designed to help fleet operators improve operational efficiency, boost transparency, and deliver higher-quality service to vehicle owners.

The partnership aligns with Egypt’s broader national strategy for digital transformation, which focuses on modernizing key industries, including transportation.

By leveraging both companies’ strengths, the collaboration seeks to set new standards for fleet performance and management in the Egyptian market.

ExxonMobil Egypt emphasized that the company’s commitment extends beyond business growth to include community development.

It continues to invest in initiatives centered on education and training, women’s economic empowerment, and innovation and entrepreneurship, key pillars of its long-term vision for sustainable development in Egypt.

